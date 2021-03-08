UNK hosts high school entrepreneurship competition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you know any high school students needing help starting their own business or launching a new program, you might want to tell them about this story. The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Center for Entrepreneurship is now accepting entries for its Big Idea Competition.

This is the ninth year UNK has put on this competition, and this year, they’re inviting high school students all across the state. The Big Idea competition will be virtual this year, but it’s still an opportunity for students to network and win cash prizes.

To enter, students are asked to upload a two-minute video, pitching their business, product, service or mobile app. Students must keep their target audience in mind and let people know how it would be available to customers.

A group of judges, many working in the business field, will select the top 10 students. The last student standing walks away with $1,000.

Aliese Hoffman, assistant director for the Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development said, “We are encouraging these young students at this age to start sharing their ideas and talking about it, connecting them to resources and showing them support that actually exists. Hopefully, in the long run, they are developing these ideas through the years and those business stay in Nebraska and create jobs here.”

Once the top 10 students are selected, they’ll compete in a live streamed event in April. It’ll be narrowed down to the top five, and then, three winners will be selected by popular vote.

The Big Idea competition is being sponsored by the Nebraska Entrepreneurship Task Force, which agrees it’s not all about students winning money, but more importantly, motivating young entrepreneurs and helping them reach goals.

“Every year we have these competitions, I am just blown away by the creativity and the passion behind these ideas. I think competitions like these bring awareness to students and [say],] “Wow, so this is just my passion or my hobby, but i could sell it, share it with people, and make a business of it,’” Hoffman told 10/11.

If you know a high school student who might be interested, have them submit their pitch video using THIS LINK. They have until Wednesday, March 17, 2021 to do so.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.