Advertisement

86-year-old woman loses $3,000 in ‘Get out of Jail’ scam

(AP)
By Laura Halm
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are sending out a word of warning after an 86-year-old woman lost thousands of dollars in a phone scam.

On Monday, officers spoke with an 86-year-old Lincoln woman who explained that an unknown person contacted her by phone claiming to be an attorney for her son who was in jail as a result of a car accident.

According to police, the scammer told the woman she needed to wire $3,000 to an account, which she did.

LPD said the woman later spoke with her son who said that he was not in jail.

Anyone with information on this case can call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Avoiding a scam

  • Don’t give out personal or financial information in response to a request you didn’t initiate or expect. Legitimate organizations won’t call, email, or text to ask for your personal information, like your Social Security, bank account, or credit card numbers.
  • If you get an email or text message from a company you do business with and you think it’s real, it’s still best not to click on any links. Instead, contact them using a website you know is trustworthy. Or look up their phone number. Don’t call a number they gave you or the number from your caller ID.
  • Resist the pressure to act immediately. Anyone who pressures you to pay or give them your personal information is a scammer.
  • Know how scammers tell you to pay. Never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service. And never deposit a check and send money back to someone.
  • Stop and talk to someone you trust, especially if you are asked for money to help a family member (e.g., a child in an accident, a relative in jail, a friend with a warrant).
  • Before you do anything else, tell someone whether that’s a friend, a family member, a neighbor, about what happened. Talking about it could help you realize it’s a scam.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD said investigators have also obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Deontae C. Rush for...
Arrests made in Lincoln homicide, warrant out for murder suspect
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
74-year old Keith A. Walker of rural Mason City was the pilot and the only occupant of the...
Funeral arrangments made for pilot
Andrew W. Spalding
LPD: Man threatens father & 3-year-old at McDonald’s, spits on officers
Former daycare worker takes plea deal in child pornography case

Latest News

Authorities said Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at his home Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.
Dr. Joe Stothert funeral services to be conducted privately
Andrew J. Marr
LPD: Man damages cars because he was “having a bad day”
Burglars steal cartons of cigarettes from Lincoln gas station
Near record or record high temperatures likely across much of the area today.
Weather pattern change on the horizon