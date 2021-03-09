ACLU sends early ballot request forms to all Lincoln voters for upcoming city elections

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - To get ready for the next election in Lincoln, a primary that’s less than a month away, the ACLU stepped in to help all voters easily cast their ballots.

The ACLU sent mail in ballot applications to every registered voter in Lincoln, ahead of the April 6 primary election where at-large city council, airport authority and school board positions are up for grabs.

“Once we learned election commissions weren’t going to be sending out applications as they had last year we stepped in to meet a community need,” Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU said.

However, 10/11 heard from people who received three or more mail-in ballot applications, raising some concerns.

Conrad said this was unintentional.

“Anytime you do a voter file or database project there are bound to be some errors, but we don’t want any redundancy and we appreciate this feedback so we can update our lists,” Conrad said.

Dave Shively, Lancaster County Election Commissioner said he commission has no problems with the ACLU mailing out applications and he said the duplicate forms won’t cause voter fraud.

“Even if you sent in all three request forms, you’re still only going to get one ballot,” Shively said.

He said the election commission decided not to send the forms themselves because it would have cost the city $50,000 and they didn’t feel it was necessary.

“If voters want to vote early, if they still have concerns with the pandemic we encourage them to do that but I think we know people know how to do that themselves,” Shively said.

He said an additional 50,000 voters vote early in the 2020 presidential election and he believes those numbers will keep going up, even once we are past the pandemic.

If you didn’t recieve a ballot application in your mailbox, you can request one online.

The last day to requet a mail-in ballot for the primary election is March 26. The last day for the general election, which is May 4, is April 23.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.