Beatrice Public Schools extend mask rule for another month

BEATRICE – A requirement for students and staff in Beatrice Public School buildings to wear masks will remain, at least until the April meeting of the board of education. The board rejected a motion to end the mask policy and make it optional, on a 5-2 vote Monday night. The board then supported a second proposal to extend mask use for another month, also on a 5-2 vote.

Just recently, 214 teachers and staff, about 60 percent, received a single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine against coronavirus. The decision to leave the mask precaution in place allows time for that vaccine to take effect.

Two board members, Erin Chadwick and Eric Book, have not worn masks during board meetings, and support making them optional. Chadwick said she’s concerned about mental health effects on children from using them.”The vote I make tonight will not just be my vote. It will be a vote for those who have reached out to me throughout the school year, looking for help and a place to have their voice heard. I can count on one hand how many e-mails or calls I’ve received in support of mandated masks. It would take far more hands that have I to count, the number of e-mails, calls, messages I have received from people who feel differently.”

Board member Janet Byars, reading from a statement in support of mask usage, said the board and district must make policy that affects the safety of all persons in the district. She said the district tries to address mental health needs of students and opposes bullying of anyone due to their position on the use of a mask…either for, or against.

“I would like to ask that we put an end to the insulting minimalization of statistics in this pandemic. The most haunting comments I have heard is that it’s only 104 dead children...or only a small percentage of children die. It happens. Those are very easy things to say when it’s not your child, or a close family member, or friend. I don’t personally consider those who’ve we lost in this pandemic, numbers or percentages. And, I reject any attempts by others to do so while trying to convince me to see their point of view.”

Board member Eric Book is concerned that a teacher is taking more time to be the mask police, than an instructor. “There’s a lot of teachers out there worried about reprisals for speaking out, but I say now’s the time not to be silent anymore. I’d like to point out like I did the last time, we have constitutional rights over our children. It does not end just because they walk into that school.”

School Board member Eric Trusty said things are different since Covid began affecting the district one year ago, and people have used their own evidence and arguments as to whether masks are good, or not. He said different areas have not been affected the same by the virus.

“None of us here are medical experts, none of us are scientists to truly make that decision on our own without having guidance from groups like Public Health Solutions. We already know where the CDC stands...obviously they are covering a very large group of people. That is where I would look for....more on the medical side, from public health and those groups to help guide us in this type of decision.”

A small group of parents spoke in support of making masks optional and attended Monday night’s board meeting, as they have in the past. In her proposal to extend the mask rule to the April board meeting, Doris Martin explained, that “we’re so close that I think we can just hang on for a little bit more”…to see the effects of staff being vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.