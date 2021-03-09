Boys State Basketball Tournament schedule and preview
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament is underway at in Lincoln. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days from March 9-13.
Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6 and 10 p.m. for a recap of the Boys State Tournament.
Tuesday, March 9
9am: Norris vs Blair
11:15am: Platteview vs Elkhorn
1:30PM: Millard North vs Millard South
4pm: Pius X vs Millard West
6:15pm: Bellevue West vs Lincoln East
8:30pm: Prep vs Papio South
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.