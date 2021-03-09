Burglars steal cartons of cigarettes from Lincoln gas station

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department say several cartons of cigarettes were stolen from a gas station. Police are searching for the suspects responsible.

On Monday around 12:10 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at Good 2 Go near N 27th and Fairfield Streets.

LPD said responding officers saw the front door had been broken open and several cartons of cigarettes were missing

Investigators estimate the damage to the door to be $1,000 and the loss of merchandise to be $1,000.

LPD said officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence, as well as canvassed the area for witnesses.

Anyone with information on this case can call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

