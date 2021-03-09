Cook, Nebraska ready for #11 Ohio St.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday morning, Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook met with the media as the #4 Huskers are coming off their weekend sweeps at Illinois. Nebraska is set to host #11 Ohio State on Friday and Saturday nights at the Devaney Center.

Cook praised Ohio State who’s undefeated this season.

“12-0 in the Big Ten is going to get a lot of people’s attention. They have a new coach who’s done a great job with them. They return all of their players and added a great freshman. They’re loaded, they have firepower. They have a setter who’s very active so we have to deal with that,” said Cook on the Buckeyes.

The Huskers and OSU play at 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday night with the match televised on NET.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.