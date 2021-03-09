Advertisement

Cook, Nebraska ready for #11 Ohio St.

The Huskers host Ohio State on Friday and Saturday at the Devaney Center
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook meets with the media on Tuesday morning.
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook meets with the media on Tuesday morning.(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Mar. 9, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday morning, Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook met with the media as the #4 Huskers are coming off their weekend sweeps at Illinois. Nebraska is set to host #11 Ohio State on Friday and Saturday nights at the Devaney Center.

Cook praised Ohio State who’s undefeated this season.

“12-0 in the Big Ten is going to get a lot of people’s attention. They have a new coach who’s done a great job with them. They return all of their players and added a great freshman. They’re loaded, they have firepower. They have a setter who’s very active so we have to deal with that,” said Cook on the Buckeyes.

The Huskers and OSU play at 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday night with the match televised on NET.

