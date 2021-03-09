Advertisement

Dr. Joe Stothert funeral services to be conducted privately

Family suggests memorial donations be made to police, first-responder foundations
Authorities said Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at his home Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.
Authorities said Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at his home Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.(Courtesy photo)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of Dr. Joe Stothert on Tuesday announced that the memorial services for him would be private.

“In lieu of flowers, the Stothert family prefers memorials to the First Responders Foundation or the Omaha Police Foundation in recognition of Dr. Stothert’s commitment to public safety and emergency medical services,” according to a release from Mayor Jean Stothert’s office.

Donations to the Omaha Police Foundation can also be sent to P.O. Box 31134, Omaha NE 68131-0134.

Dr. Stothert was found dead Friday at the family’s home in southwest Omaha. Authorities said the mayor’s husband was found alone, and no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD said investigators have also obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Deontae C. Rush for...
Arrests made in Lincoln homicide, warrant out for murder suspect
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
74-year old Keith A. Walker of rural Mason City was the pilot and the only occupant of the...
Funeral arrangments made for pilot
Andrew W. Spalding
LPD: Man threatens father & 3-year-old at McDonald’s, spits on officers
Former daycare worker takes plea deal in child pornography case

Latest News

86-year-old woman loses $3,000 in ‘Get out of Jail’ scam
Andrew J. Marr
LPD: Man damages cars because he was “having a bad day”
Burglars steal cartons of cigarettes from Lincoln gas station
Near record or record high temperatures likely across much of the area today.
Weather pattern change on the horizon