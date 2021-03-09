Huskers Open Big Ten Tournament with Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team begins postseason tournament play this week when the Huskers travel to Indianapolis for the 2021 Big Ten Tournament.

The No. 8 seed Huskers (11-11, 9-10 Big Ten) tip-off tournament play on Wednesday by battling No. 9 seed Minnesota (8-12, 7-11 Big Ten) at 10 a.m. (CT) Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The game will be televised live by the Big Ten Network, while fans can also follow Nebraska with the Husker Sports Network call of Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch across the radio network stations, the Huskers App and Huskers.com.

Although Nebraska enters the tournament with a higher seed than the Golden Gophers, Minnesota swept the season series with the Huskers. Minnesota defeated Nebraska 73-63 in Minneapolis (Feb. 24).

The Huskers are led by second-team All-Big Ten guard Sam Haiby. She is the only Big Ten player to rank among the top 12 in the conference in scoring (17.0 ppg, 11th), rebounding (6.8 rpg, 12th) and assists (4.5 apg, 8th). The 5-9 junior from Moorhead, Minn., owns eight 20-point efforts on the year, including 25 points and 12 rebounds against the Gophers in Lincoln (Jan. 19) and 22 points and six assists at Minnesota (Feb. 24).

Haiby needs 26 points to become the 35th Husker in history to reach 1,000 career points.

Three-time Big Ten All-Defensive selection Kate Cain leads the Big Ten as one of the best shot-blockers in conference history. The 6-5 Cain ranks No. 6 in Big Ten history and holds the Nebraska record with 347 career blocks. The No. 2 active NCAA Division I player in blocks, Cain earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades in 2021 and is the 10th Husker in history to achieve the combined milestones of 1,000 points and 750 rebounds. She was one of 15 players on the Naismith Defensive Player-of-the-Year Watch List.

Sophomore Isabelle Bourne joined Cain as an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick in 2021. Bourne ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding (7.9 rpg) and 25th in scoring (13.9 ppg) while adding 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks. She missed the Jan. 19 meeting with Minnesota because of an ankle injury, but managed seven points and eight rebounds in Minneapolis (Feb. 24).

Junior Bella Cravens, Nebraska’s 2021 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner, missed the Huskers’ most recent meeting with Minnesota because of an ankle injury. She returned to action at Iowa.

