LPD: Man damages cars because he was “having a bad day”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a man who was throwing a metal bar attached to a rope at cars explained he was doing that because he was “having a bad day.”

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to State Fair Park Drive and Cornhusker Highway for a report of a disturbance.

LPD said responding officers made contact with a 28-year-old male victim and a 43-year-old female victim who said that a man, later identified as Andrew J. Marr, had tied a rope to a metal bar and was throwing it at cars.

According to police, the victims explained that Marr was standing on the side of the road, throwing the metal bar at cars and then reeling the bar back in so he could throw it at another car.

Investigators said Marr caused $300 worth of damage to the passenger’s side of a Nissan Rogue and $800 worth of damage to a Chevrolet Traverse.

LPD said Marr admitted to officers that he was having a bad day and that he probably damaged at least 10 cars, though officers only identified two victims.

Officers said while they were speaking with Marr, police also took a report from the store manager at Super Saver near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. The manager told police that Marr had intentionally pushed over an electronic article surveillance tower.

LPD said they estimate that damage at Super Saver was approximately $4,000.

According to police, while officers were speaking with Marr, he spit at one of the officers.

Marr was arrested and is facing criminal mischief charges and assault on an officer with bodily fluid charges.

