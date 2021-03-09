Advertisement

Man facing terroristic threats charges after saying he was going to cut woman with knife

Willie L. Gates, Jr.
Willie L. Gates, Jr.(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing terroristic threats charges, after officers with the Lincoln Police Department say he threatened a woman with an 8-inch blade knife.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a residence on NW 49th Street, just west of Air Park Road, on a report of a disturbance in progress.

LPD said responding officers made contact with a 68-year-old woman and several witnesses who said that a man, identified as Willie Gates Jr., had pulled a knife on the woman.

Officers said the woman and witnesses explained that Gates became extremely upset for an unknown reason and started shouting at the woman.

According to officers, everyone tried calming Gates but he grabbed an 8-inch blade and started swinging it around, telling the woman that he was going to cut her.

LPD said witnesses intervened and wrestled the knife away from Gates.

Gates was arrested and is facing terroristic threats charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD said investigators have also obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Deontae C. Rush for...
Arrests made in Lincoln homicide, warrant out for murder suspect
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
74-year old Keith A. Walker of rural Mason City was the pilot and the only occupant of the...
Funeral arrangments made for pilot
Andrew W. Spalding
LPD: Man threatens father & 3-year-old at McDonald’s, spits on officers
Former daycare worker takes plea deal in child pornography case

Latest News

Lacy Northrop
Woman facing assault charges after ramming car into boyfriend’s car several times
86-year-old woman loses $3,000 in ‘Get out of Jail’ scam
Authorities said Dr. Joe Stothert was found dead at his home Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021.
Dr. Joe Stothert funeral services to be conducted privately
Andrew J. Marr
LPD: Man damages cars because he was “having a bad day”