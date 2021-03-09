Man facing terroristic threats charges after saying he was going to cut woman with knife

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing terroristic threats charges, after officers with the Lincoln Police Department say he threatened a woman with an 8-inch blade knife.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a residence on NW 49th Street, just west of Air Park Road, on a report of a disturbance in progress.

LPD said responding officers made contact with a 68-year-old woman and several witnesses who said that a man, identified as Willie Gates Jr., had pulled a knife on the woman.

Officers said the woman and witnesses explained that Gates became extremely upset for an unknown reason and started shouting at the woman.

According to officers, everyone tried calming Gates but he grabbed an 8-inch blade and started swinging it around, telling the woman that he was going to cut her.

LPD said witnesses intervened and wrestled the knife away from Gates.

Gates was arrested and is facing terroristic threats charges.

