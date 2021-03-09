Nebraska Governor responds to President Biden’s immigration policies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement commenting on recent actions on immigration policy by President Joseph Biden.

“President Biden’s recent actions on immigration policy appear to be more about reversing decisions made by former President Trump than actually protecting the health and safety of Americans and people looking to follow the law to come to our country,” said Governor Ricketts. “President Biden’s actions are sending a message to Central American countries that U.S. border protections are weakening. Consequently, there is an emerging humanitarian crisis with the surge in unaccompanied children attempting to migrate to our country.”

“If the President keep pursuing these policies, conditions will continue to deteriorate. I strongly urge the Biden Administration to place their focus on the safety of our citizens and those coming to the border instead of rushing to overturn the former President’s policies.”

In accordance with the Biden administration, U.S. immigration authorities will no longer use a small Pennsylvania detention center to hold parents and children seeking asylum.

In a court filing Friday, the U.S. government said it had released all families detained at the 96-bed Berks County family detention center in Leesport, Pennsylvania. The detention center will instead be used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold adults. Larger family detention centers in two rural South Texas cities remain open, but will only be used to detain people for three days or less.

President Joe Biden’s administration also instructed long-term facilities that hold immigrant children to lift capacity restrictions enacted during the coronavirus pandemic. The administration is looking to open up much-needed beds in a system facing sharply increased needs.

A memo issued Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tells service providers to “temporarily increase capacity to full licensed capacity ... while implementing and adhering to strict COVID-19 mitigation measures.”

It’s not immediately clear how many beds will come available beyond the roughly 7,000 that were online last month.

