Police cruiser rammed late Monday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for the suspects who rammed a cruiser and fled from officers.

It all happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday night outside the Luxury Inn near NW 12th & W Adams. Police say officers were out there on a report of some possible narcotics activity and had made contact with a couple people in a vehicle outside the motel.

Shortly thereafter, the driver put the car in reverse, rammed a cruiser in the process, then took off. LPD was immediately in pursuit, but later terminated.

Police are currently searching for the vehicle and the suspects, as their investigation is still ongoing. No injuries have been reported.

LPD cruiser rammed late Monday night. (KOLN/Gray TV)

