Advertisement

Steak ‘n Shake to replace table service with kiosks

Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks inside its restaurants.
Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks inside its restaurants.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Steak ‘n Shake is planning to replace wait staff with self-service kiosks.

Steak ‘n Shake’s parent company, Biglari Holdings, said it will install the kiosks in dining rooms, which will allow customers to place and pick up their own orders.

Biglari Holdings said renovations and equipment will cost each restaurant about $100,000 to $200,000.

It said the new self-service model has been in the works for a while, but the timeline was sped up because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD said investigators have also obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Deontae C. Rush for...
Arrests made in Lincoln homicide, warrant out for murder suspect
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
74-year old Keith A. Walker of rural Mason City was the pilot and the only occupant of the...
Funeral arrangments made for pilot
Andrew W. Spalding
LPD: Man threatens father & 3-year-old at McDonald’s, spits on officers
Former daycare worker takes plea deal in child pornography case

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Florida lawmakers: winter games shouldn’t share stage with genocide
In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.
Four oaks, one sacred destiny: Recreating Notre Dame’s spire
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19