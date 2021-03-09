Talking “Tumblin’” Temperatures...And A Chance For Precipitation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After several days of unseasonably mild weather...temperatures are expected to fall back to more seasonal levels as the week wears on...and perhaps even below average by the upcoming weekend...

Our streak of highs in the 60s and 70s is about to come to an end as a cold front pushes across the region over the next 24 hours. Highs on Tuesday returned to the 60s and 70s in most locations...and much of southeastern Nebraska will see mild temperatures return on Wednesday ahead of the aforementioned cold front...but many areas across the state will see much cooler readings by midweek. Precipitation “chances” will also return in the form of showers-and-thunderstorms Tuesday night-into-Wednesday morning over eastern Nebraska...rain for parts of central Nebraska...and some snow across parts of northern and western Nebraska. Once the cold front pushes to our east...Thursday and Friday should be cooler and mainly dry with highs in the mid 40s-to-mid 50s...much cooler than where we’ve been but close to where we SHOULD be this time of year.

Then our attention will turn to the upcoming weekend...with weather models indicating the potential for a powerful weather system to head our way from the southwestern US. It is WAY TO EARLY to begin trying to pinpoint exactly how this weather system will effect the local area...but the possibility for both rain AND snow is there...with some models indicating accumulating snow for much of the state. The bottom line at this point is...precipitation is LIKELY this weekend for much of 10-11 Country...and where temperatures end up cold enough there could be snow...and it could accumulate. Please stay up-to-date with the latest forecast details as the week wears on...we’ll keep an eye on that possible weekend storm...and keep you informed.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy early...then increasing cloudiness later with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and mild. Lows in the low-to-mid 50s. South winds of 8 to 18 mph...with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance for leftover morning rain...then turning partly cloudy and blustery. Highs in the upper 60s-to-lower 70s...with temperatures falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph will become westerly and increase to 20 to 30 mph...with gusts to 40 mph possible at times.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Lows in the low-to-mid 30s. North winds of 8 to 18 mph...with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and noticeably cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds of 5 to 15 mph.

