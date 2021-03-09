Weather pattern change on the horizon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm, well above average temperatures continue with afternoon high temperatures likely near record territory today. A cold front moving into the area tonight signals the beginning of a change in the weather pattern. Colder temperatures and chances for precipitation are in the forecast for much of the rest of the week.

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. High temperatures look to be in the mid 70s to around 80 for much of the area. Several locations may set a new record high temperature for today’s date this afternoon. Winds ahead of the front should be south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. A cold front moves into the area and stalls out tonight. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight. The storms should not be severe, but gusty winds and small hail are possible with any storms that develop.

Near record or record high temperatures likely across much of the area today. (KOLN)

Non-severe thunderstorms are possible today in parts of the area. (KOLN)

A surface low, cold front and dryline should move through the area Wednesday. The best chance of rain will be in Northern and Western Nebraska. It should become cold enough for rain to change to snow in parts of Northern Nebraska and the panhandle. After a chance of rain in the morning, much of the day could end up being dry in Southeast and South Central Nebraska as dry air works its way into the storm system. As the cold front finishes moving through Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas Wednesday evening, there could be a line of showers and thunderstorms that develop. Any storms that do, could be severe. It will be breezy Wednesday with a wide range of temperatures across the area. Temperatures look to range from the mid 30s in Northwest Nebraska to the mid to upper 70s in the southeast part of the state.

A cold front moving through the area will lead to a wide range of temperatures. (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in extreme Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas Wednesday. (KOLN)

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance of precipitation. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s and it should not be as breezy.

A strong storm system still looks to move slowly through the region this weekend and early next week. Rain and snow will be possible. Some areas will see more rain than snow and some will see more snow than rain. It is too early to talk about amounts because the exact storm track still has yet to be determined. The track will have a large impact on how much precipitation we see. It will likely be breezy as well. Stay tuned to the forecast in the days ahead as things should become clearer the closer we get to that time period.

