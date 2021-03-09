Woman facing assault charges after ramming car into boyfriend’s car several times

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman is facing a number of charges following a crash where officers with the Lincoln Police Department say she rammed her car into her boyfriend’s car.

On Saturday afternoon, around 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to 28th and O Streets.

Witnesses told police they saw what appeared to be a road rage incident, where two cars were continuously ramming into each other while driving.

According to police, the incident started at 84th Street and Highway 2, then continued all the way to 27th and Capitol Parkway and ending at 28th and O Streets.

LPD said the victim, a 46-year-old man, was in an argument with the other driver, identified as Lacy Northrop, when they both got into their separate cars but she started chasing and shouting at him. Officers said the two are in a relationship.

According to the man and several witnesses, Northrop drove her car and smashed into the front of her boyfriend’s car several times.

LPD said they arrested Northrop and she is facing 2nd degree domestic assault charges, 2nd degree assault charges and driving under suspension charges.

There was a passenger in the victim’s car who told officers they had pain to their head, neck and back after the crash.

