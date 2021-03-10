$54,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Someone who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket from a Lincoln store for the March 9 drawing is holding a ticket worth $54,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $54,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Russ’s Market at 130 No 66th St, in Lincoln. The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 04, 09, 13, 17, 29. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.