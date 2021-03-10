Advertisement

Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Wednesday, March 10

The Norris Titans take on the Blair Bears Tuesday, March 9 in the first round of the Boys Basketball State Championships.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament is underway at in Lincoln. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days from March 9-13.

Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6 and 10 p.m. for a recap of the Boys State Tournament.

Wednesday, March 10

9am Waverly vs Skutt Catholic

11am Osceola vs St. Mary’s

11am Tri County vs Grand Island Central Catholic

11am Central Valley vs Burwell

11:15am Beatrice vs Mount Michael

1:30pm Pierce vs Auburn

1:30pm Walthill vs Howells-Dodge

1:30pm Loomis vs Parkview Christian

1:30pm Cedar Catholic vs Freeman

4pm Chase County vs Yutan

4pm Sacred Heart vs Mullen

4pm Southern Valley vs Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

4pm: Milford vs Concordia

6:15pm Wayne vs Kearney Catholic

6:30pm Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs Bridgeport

6:30pm Ansley/Litchfield vs North Platte St. Patrick’s

6:30pm Wynot vs St. Francis

8:30pm St. Paul vs Adams Central

All Class Championship Brackets

