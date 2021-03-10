Advertisement

Camping World plans for Lincoln store still on

Camping World Official Logo
Camping World Official Logo(Associated Press)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - One week after confirming plans for a store in Sidney have been “paused,” Camping World announced it is moving ahead with plans for a location in Nebraska’s capital.

The news was made official in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon. Along with Lincoln, Camping World is also building two other stores in Delaware and Montana.

The proposed Sidney store was not mentioned in the news release.

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis announced plans to build stores in Sidney and Lincoln during a visit to Sidney in August 2020.

Late last month, Sidney City Council members received notification a deal between Camping World and local real estate company 59 Properties LLC had been terminated. Lemonis told News Channel Nebraska last week the deal has been “paused, not terminated.”

Lemonis also told NCN regarding a Sidney store, “I am still focused on coming to Sidney, but have to make the numbers work.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

