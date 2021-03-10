LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The much advertised cold front is making its way through the area today leading to a wide range of temperatures across Nebraska. Windy conditions are likely through much of the day in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. Another storm system looks to move through the area this weekend leading to colder temperatures, windy conditions and potentially quite a bit of precipitation.

A low pressure system and cold front will move through the area today. With dry air working its way into the system, this should lead to a mainly dry day in South Central and Southeast Nebraska as well as Northern Kansas. There will be a chance of rain and snow in Northern and Western Nebraska with snow likely in the panhandle. It is in the panhandle where snow accumulation could reach up to 6″ in some locations. In Northern Nebraska, snowfall amounts could range from a trace to an inch in North Central and Northeast Nebraska to 1 to 4″ in the northwestern part of the state. There will be a wide range of high temperatures with low to mid 30s in the northwest to mid to upper 70s in Southeast Nebraska. It is going to be windy throughout the day in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. This is where sustained wind speeds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph are likely. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for that area until early in the evening. Due to strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures, there is also a Red Flag Warning that has been issued for that area. It now looks like any severe thunderstorms that could develop will be southeast of the area.

Cold front moving through the area will lead to a wide range of temperatures. (KOLN)

Wind Advisory is in effect for part of the area until early this evening. (KOLN)

Red Flag Warning in effect for part of the area due to the combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures. (KOLN)

Thursday should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with just a slight chance of precipitation. It will not be as windy either. Friday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of rain returning to the area. Highs Thursday and Friday should be in the 40s and 50s.

Precipitation looks likely this weekend as a strong storm system moves slowly through the area. At this time, there will likely be snow in the panhandle. Rain could change to snow in Northern and Western Nebraska. In South Central and Southeast Nebraska, the precipitation may be mainly rain with a maybe some snow mixing in late at night or early in the morning. The precipitation could be heavy at times. The rainfall and liquid equivalent of snow potential looks to be around 1 to 3″. It should be a windy weekend too. The forecast could still change so stay tuned through the week.

The weekend storm system might linger in the area Monday bringing the chance for more rain and snow. The active weather pattern continues Tuesday with an upper level disturbance possibly moving through the region. This would bring us another round of rain and snow.

