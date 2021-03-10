Extra enforcement during state basketball tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. - After a week of action in the Girl’s State Basketball Tournaments, the boys have their turn vying for a title in Lincoln. Throughout the tournaments, Nebraska State Troopers are patrolling the roads to make sure players and fans arrive safely.

“The state basketball tournaments create memories that players, families, and fans will hold for a lifetime,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’re excited that teams from across the state have the opportunity to play for a state championship, and our troopers will be working hard to make sure those championship memories aren’t disrupted by problems on the road.”

The NSAA Boys Basketball Tournament has a modified schedule this year, with games beginning Tuesday and champions being crowned on Saturday. With the extended tournament schedule, troopers will perform high-visibility patrols throughout the week. The effort focuses on the Lincoln area, as well as other high-traffic areas in Nebraska.

“March is known for madness on the basketball court,” said Colonel Bolduc. “Let’s all do our part to keep the madness off the road by following traffic safety laws, avoiding distracted or impaired driving, and always wearing a seat belt.”

This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $11,328 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

Any motorists in need of help can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555 and speak directly with an NSP dispatcher.

