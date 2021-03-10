Advertisement

Former Foster Care young adults create support system during pandemic

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Those who aged-out of the foster care system can have difficulty building a support network, especially during the pandemic. Twenty-two-year-old Nedhal Al-Kazahy said her experience with the pandemic has taken her life off course, but she’s doing what she has to do to keep a roof over her head.

“I don’t have the cards to go to college, and work and pay bills. I wish I could, but I don’t,” said Al-Kazahy.

Nedhal stopped going to school to work. It’s not a decision she wanted to make, but the pandemic forced her hand.

“I didn’t know how I was going to pay for anything,” said Al-Kazahy

Nedhal entered the foster care system at five, living in roughly over 20 foster homes. She is one of the 42% of Nebraska’s foster care youth that aged-out of the system. She is building her support system from almost scratch in the middle of a pandemic.

“I didn’t know how I was going to pay for anything,” said Al-Kazahy. “I was trying to save and not going anywhere but it was like, how do I get groceries? How do I do anything?

Nedhal is what the state considers an unconnected youth.

“That time when you go from being a teenager to a young adult is a pivotal time,” said Rose Hood-Buss, The Hub “For the young adults that we serve, when they don’t have a concrete support system, it makes that transition all the much harder.”

They work to connect youth that have aged out of the system with the resources they need. The pandemic certainly highlighted the need, The Hub saw a 50% increase in people they’ve helped.

“Most of them were housing supports,” said Rose Hood-Buss, The Hub. “The housing need was great when most of them are working in the service industry and their jobs were either closed, or their hours were reduced greatly.”

Nedhal got care packages individualized to her needs and rent assistance. Now it’s a matter of saving enough money to get back to school so she can do the thing she’s most passionate about, pursuing her degree in criminal justice. With one goal in mind:

“Change the system, even it’s just a slight little change,” said Al-Kazahy.

If you are interested in helping people like Nedhal, The Hub has a space where you can donate.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD said investigators have also obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Deontae C. Rush for...
Arrests made in Lincoln homicide, warrant out for murder suspect
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
74-year old Keith A. Walker of rural Mason City was the pilot and the only occupant of the...
Funeral arrangments made for pilot
Andrew W. Spalding
LPD: Man threatens father & 3-year-old at McDonald’s, spits on officers
Former daycare worker takes plea deal in child pornography case

Latest News

The CDC has new recommendations for vaccinated people that include maskless gatherings.
Nebraska healthcare workers respond to new CDC guidelines
Boys State Basketball Highlights (Tuesday - 6pm Report)
Boys State Basketball Highlights (Tuesday - 6pm Report)
Weather Changes Heading Our Way...
Talking “Tumblin’” Temperatures...And A Chance For Precipitation
Huskers Open Big Ten Tournament with Minnesota