Fremont woman killed in crash involving dump truck

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Investigators say a woman died in a crash involving a dump truck in Fremont.

The Fremont Tribune reports that the crash happened Tuesday morning when a sport utility vehicle rear-ended the dump truck as it was stopped on U.S. Highway 77 waiting to turn left.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the driver of the SUV, 48-year-old Angela Guarin, died in the crash.

The patrol says the dump truck’s 58-year-old driver was not seriously injured in the crash.

