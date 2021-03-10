Lincoln youth basketball training program gets new gym

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We first told you about a youth basketball training program called City of Guards back in July. We mentioned that one of the goals for the kids was to get a training gym of their own. It recently became a reality.

Before August 2020, the only place you could catch City of Guards players training was on the outside basketball courts at 40th and South. That means during the summer, kids were out there in the heat, and when it rained or snowed, they couldn’t practice at all. That’s not the case anymore.

Coach Tommy Johnson got connected with the owner of a warehouse in north Lincoln. It’s now the new home for City of Guards players.

Coach Tommy took the empty, cement floors and walls, painted them, waited months for the court to come in and added hoops. He says his players are now more motivated and excited to practice.

Johnson tells us the reason he wanted to get the gym in the first place wasn’t only to give the players somewhere to train but to give them a place to call home and to bond, both on and off the courts.

“With any family, you need a home. So, I want the kids to be able to identify themselves with their family, with their home. I want to be like the Salvation Armies and the Malone Center in that, ‘I grew up seeing that same building.’ I want them to be able to see that same building,” said Johnson, founder of City of Guards.

The six-month process is something Coach Tommy says he didn’t see coming so soon, but now that it’s here, he tells us it’s making some positive changes in his players.

One of his main goals of the program is to make sure kids are always working towards something beyond City of Guards, striving to take their basketball careers with them, even after they leave Lincoln. He tells us the drive to do that is happening inside the new gym.

“Everything in life starts at home. That’s where you build your core values. That’s where you build your morals. That’s where you build yourself, your character. One thing about being at home, it gives you a chance to create a vision of what you want your life to be like. So, when you come here and work, you’re essentially creating your vision for your future,” Johnson told us.

Between the different groups, kids are training about three hours a day on the new court. Johnson says the gym is helping build deeper connections and relationships between players.

In February 2021, City of Guards partnered with the Lincoln Police Department, the Malone Center and the Salvation Army to host the Beyond the Badges event in the new gym. The goal was to change perspectives between the youth of Lincoln and law enforcement.

Johnson tells us there are still some things that need to be done to complete the gym. He wants to add lockers, replace the wall paint with padded mats, get a digital scoreboard and have wall hoops installed.

Right now, Johnson is looking for sponsors, companies or people who want to both advertise in the gym and help the kids afford monthly fees.

