LPD recovers stolen firearm out of Colorado after people fire it in parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department recovered a stolen firearm out of Colorado after three people fired it off in a parking lot.

On Tuesday around 3:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot near 47th and Holdredge Streets for reports of someone firing a gun in the lot several times.

LPD said officers spoke with witnesses and people near the parking lot and located a Remington .223 rifle shell casing in the lot.

According to police, after speaking with people on scene they determined that Joshua Brown, Erin Schild and a third person had gone out and came back to their apartment to drink.

LPD said they got written consent from Schild to search her apartment. Once inside, LPD said they found a rifle hidden behind cardboard in the apartment.

Police said the rifle was reported stolen out of Greeley, Colorado.

The third person with Brown and Schild admitted to firing the rifle in the parking lot, according to LPD.

Officers said the three were not threatening anyone with the weapon.

Brown is facing false reporting and possession of a stolen firearm charges. Schild is facing possession of a stolen firearm charges. The third person was cited and released.

