Man arrested after running through south Lincoln neighborhood with loaded AR-15

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who ran through a south Lincoln neighborhood with a loaded AR-15.

Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched a neighborhood on Royal Court, near 27th and Van Dorn Streets, on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

LPD said officers tried making contact with the driver, who was passed out, of a 2019 Dodge Ram truck.

According to police, officers knocked on the windows repeatedly, identified themselves as police officers and ordered the driver to turn off the car.

The driver has been identified as Seth M. Schwaninger.

LPD said Schwaninger stared out the window at officers and then sped off. Officers said they did not pursue the truck, however they heard a crash in the neighborhood.

Officers said they located the truck and the driver near 28th Street and Royal Court. At this point, LPD said it’s not clear what Schwaninger hit with his truck as reports are still coming in regarding the collision and any possible damage.

LPD said after locating the disabled truck, they saw Schwaninger running away through the neighborhood with a loaded AR-15 rifle.

Police officers chased Schwaninger through the neighborhood until he threw the rifle down and simply tried outrunning the officers, according to police.

Officers arrested Schwaninger at gunpoint near 28th and Eastgate Streets, though police said no shots were fired, there was no use of force and no one was injured.

LPD said this was a very dangerous situation for everyone involved, as well as the nearby neighborhood.

While searching Schwaninger and his truck, officers found $780 in U.S. currency, $580 in counterfeit currency, and 8.2 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also recovered the Springfield .223 AR rifle.

According to police, Schwaninger is prohibited from owning a firearm because of a felony theft charge.

Schwaninger was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Flee to Avoid Arrest

Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

Possession of Money while Violating Controlled Substance Statute

Possession of a Firearm while Violating a Controlled Substance Statute

Driving during Revocation

