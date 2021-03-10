Advertisement

Man charged in Wisconsin protest shootings returns to court

In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in...
In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in Antioch, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis.(Antioch Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois man accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin is scheduled to appear in court.

Kyle Rittenhouse faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in August after a local militia asked for help protecting businesses from protesters.

Rittenhouse opened fire on protesters, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, has argued that he fired in self-defense.

He’s due in court in Kenosha on Wednesday to go over final preparations for his March 29 trial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old stabbed by another 12-year-old
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at moderate risk (yellow).
Lincoln-Lancaster County DHM extended to April 12
Andrew J. Marr
LPD: Man damages cars because he was “having a bad day”
The Norris Titans take on the Blair Bears Tuesday, March 9 in the first round of the Boys...
Boys State Basketball Tournament highlights & results: Tuesday, March 9
86-year-old woman loses $3,000 in ‘Get out of Jail’ scam

Latest News

Meet Annie! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
LIVE: House set to vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief, stimulus checks
Vaccines are helping turn the tide against COVID-19, but experts say people still need to wear...
After pandemic year, weary world looks back — and forward
China and Russia plan to build a joint lunar research station.
China, Russia agree to build lunar research station