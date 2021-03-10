Man facing theft, drug charges after stealing alcohol from Super Saver

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man this week involved in a shoplifting case where the suspect punched an officer several times in the face to get away.

Back on January 1st, at 11:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Super Saver near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway, for a report of a shoplifting.

LPD said store employees reported that a man, identified as 44-year-old Farril J. Booth, had come into the store and stolen two cans of alcohol.

Police said when officers tried making contact with Booth in the Super 8 motel on Cornhusker Highway, he ran away from the officer.

According to police, when the officer tried placing him in custody, Booth punched the officer a number of times in the face and fought free. LPD said the officer chased Booth through the parking lot of multiple businesses and down into a nearby creek but Booth escaped.

LPD said officers recovered a plastic bag containing methamphetamine. Officers said they also obtained video surveillance from the Super Saver and another officer identified the man as Booth from prior interactions.

This week, on Monday at 11:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a building on 43rd Street and Huntington Drive for a report of a trespassing.

Responding officers said they found Booth sleeping in the hallway of the building and that he gave a false name. Police used a mobile tool called AFIS that scans fingerprints to take Booth’s fingerprints and identify him.

Booth was arrested and is facing assault on an officer charges, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance charges, theft charges, trespassing charges, false reporting and multiple warrants related to theft and failure to appear.

