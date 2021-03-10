Nebraska healthcare workers respond to new CDC guidelines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For many, the new CDC guidelines for vaccinated people are a sign there’s light at the end of the tunnel. But healthcare workers said it’s important to stay vigilant.

The new guidelines said that outside of a healthcare setting, two people who are fully vaccinated do not have to social distance or wear masks while indoor or while visiting with unvaccinated people who are low risk.

Experts with CHI Health said this is welcomed news for many.

“I think this helps promote getting vaccinated more,” Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, CHI Health Creighton. “The more we get vaccinated it sends a message, we can hang out with others and return to some normalcy.

The new guidelines are just for small, private gatherings. But if you go out in public, health officials warn it’s safer to assume not everyone is vaccinated.

