Nebraskans urged to register for vaccines on state website as scheduling will start soon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State health officials are urging Nebraskans to register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the state website, vaccinate.ne.gov, as soon as possible, as they say they’re going to start scheduling appointments soon.

Right now, Nebraska is still in Phase 1B, vaccinating those over 65, but people 50-64 are up next.

“If you’re over 65 and haven’t been vaccinated please register,” Lori Snyder, CIO for DHHS said. “If you’re younger please register as well. Get in the system so you’re not missed.”

Snyder said over the next few weeks, all local health department vaccine registries will be transferring to the state system, so if you’ve already registered through a local registry, you don’t need to register again, but you may get an extra email confirming your information was transferred to the new system.

Snyder said if you don’t have access to email, you can register using a loved ones email address or call the vaccine hotline at 833-998-2276.

If you do use the website, vaccinate.ne.gov, you can expect the following steps to happen:

1. You’ll register at vaccinate.ne.gov

2. When you become eligible for the vaccine, you’ll get an email from the address dhhs.donotreply@nebraska.gov with a link to set an appointment.

3. You’ll click the link and choose the location, date and time of your appointment.

4. You’ll get a confirmation email with a QR code and appointment information.

5. When it’s time for your appointment, bring the confirmation email and QR code if you’re able. If you’re not able to do so you will still get vaccinated.

Snyder said she understands that Nebraskans may be concerned about the security of their information online.

“When you get an appointment it is unique to you, scheduling is secure and your data will be encrypted every step of the way,” Snyder said.

She said the appointments are on a first-come first-serve basis on the state’s priority list, and soon all vaccinations in Nebraska, including those through the Federal Retail Pharmacy program will be organized through the state.

The main benefit to this is efficiency.

“Because the state has all of your data you won’t have to fill in your phone number or email address during your vaccination,” Snyder said. “That could only take you two minutes but we can cut that out and the whole process could take 17 minutes or less.”

The governor said Nebraska currently ranks at number one in the country at vaccinating those over 65, 18th in getting first doses of vaccines out with 20% of the population receiving one dose and 13th in getting out second doses with 11% of the population fully vaccinated. These rankings are from The New York Times.

During the press conference, the Governor hosted the CEO of BD, a medical device manufacturing company with four Nebraska plants including two in Columbus, one in Holdrege and one in Broken Bow.

Ricketts said not only does BD employ 3,500 Nebraskans across the four plants, they’re one of the top producers of syringes used in providing COVID-19 vaccines.

The company produces seven billion syringes each year and pledged to produce eight billion in 2021 to help with vaccinations.

The CEO said that’s an extra 33 syringes produced per second.

