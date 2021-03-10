New COVID-19 death reported in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After more than a week without any COVID-19 deaths reported in Lincoln, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized passed away from coronavirus.

Lab-confirmed cases reported Wednesday: 62

Total number of cases: 28,670

Total number of deaths: 222

Recoveries: 14,784

Weekly positivity rate:

February 28 through March 6: 18.1 percent

March 7 through 10: 20.8 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 16 with 13 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 3 from other communities (one on a ventilator).

Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread

Total vaccine doses administered: 106,807

First doses: 69,214

Second doses: 37,593

Vaccine doses expected to receive this week: nearly 8,200

This week’s clinics:

Monday, March 8, Pinnacle Bank Arena – nearly 8,000 first doses for residents age 65 and older

Tuesday, March 9, North Star High School – more than 3,000 first doses for educators

Thursday, March 11, Speedway Village – second doses for residents age 73 and older

Friday, March 12, Speedway Village – first dose clinic for residents age 65 and older

Registration: An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register. The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.

Drive-through testing is available from:

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.