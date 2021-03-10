Advertisement

Second COVID-19 variant identified in Lincoln

Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced Wednesday it has confirmed the second local case of a COVID-19 variant. The case is a man in his 20s who contracted the U.K. variant also known as B.1.1.7.   The variant was identified through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and LLCHD is currently investigating.  Lancaster County’s first COVID-19 variant case was confirmed February 27.  That individual contracted the B.1.429 variant, also known as the California variant.

LLCHD said viruses constantly change, and a variant is a new form a virus. Seven cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been identified in the state so far, including the one in Lancaster County. Several COVID-19 variants have been found in the U.S. The B.1.1.7 variant strain was first identified in the United Kingdom in fall 2020 and then detected in the U.S. in December. It was first confirmed in Nebraska on February 26.

“Variants can spread more easily and quickly, and they can lead to more cases of COVID-19. We want to continue to take preventive actions to control the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in our community, which include getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it’s available to you,” said Health Director Pat Lopez.

Data so far suggests the current vaccines should still provide protection against variants, although research is ongoing. Health officials strongly encourage residents to take these preventive actions to help slow the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wear a mask.
  • Watch your distance and stay at least six feet away from others.
  • Wash your hands.
  • Stay home if you’re sick.
  • Avoid the crowed places, close contact and confined spaces.
  • Get vaccinated as soon as COVID-19 vaccine is available to you.

For more information on COVID-19, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006 or visit CDC.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fremont woman killed in crash involving dump truck

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Investigators say a woman died in a crash involving a dump truck in Fremont.

News

Ricketts backs effort to permanently allow carry-out alcohol

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has endorsed a bill that would make permanent his emergency order to let restaurants offer alcohol with takeout orders during the pandemic.

News

Nebraska lawmakers hear new pitch for medical marijuana

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska lawmaker who is a leading supporter of medical marijuana says the issue will likely appear on the 2022 ballot if her fellow lawmakers don’t pass a legalization measure this year.

Forecast

Wednesday Became “Winds-day”...

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
A strong area of low pressure brought high winds...some rain and snow...as well as much cooler temperatures to the region on Wednesday. This system will end our stretch of unseasonably mild weather to begin the month of March.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold front moving through the area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
The much advertised cold front is making its way through the area today leading to a wide range of temperatures across Nebraska.

News

LPD recovers stolen firearm out of Colorado after people fire it in parking lot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Officers with the Lincoln Police Department recovered a stolen firearm out of Colorado after three people fired it off in a parking lot.

News

Nebraskans urged to register for vaccines on state website as scheduling will start soon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Nebraska is still in Phase 1B, vaccinating those over 65, but people 50-64 are up next.

News

Tax cut for military retirees advanced by Nebraska lawmakers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Military retirees in Nebraska are one step closer to getting a full tax exemption on their retirement pay under a bill that won initial approval from lawmakers. Lawmakers advanced the measure, 45-0, through the first of three required votes.

News

Man facing theft, drug charges after stealing alcohol from Super Saver

Updated: 6 hours ago
Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man this week involved in a shoplifting case where the suspect punched an officer several times in the face to get away.

News

State track expanded to four days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
State Track will still take place at Omaha Burke Stadium.