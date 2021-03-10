Advertisement

State track expanded to four days

(Justin Thompson)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska School Activities Association is expanding the state track meet to a four day event.

It will begin Wednesday, May 19 and run through Saturday, May 22. The tournament will still take place at Omaha Burke Stadium.

CLICK HERE FOR 2021 SCHEDULE

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of sports, including spring sports like track and field.

