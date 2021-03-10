State track expanded to four days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska School Activities Association is expanding the state track meet to a four day event.

It will begin Wednesday, May 19 and run through Saturday, May 22. The tournament will still take place at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of sports, including spring sports like track and field.

