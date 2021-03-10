Advertisement

Tax cut for military retirees advanced by Nebraska lawmakers

Generic- Nebraska Legislature
Generic- Nebraska Legislature(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Military retirees in Nebraska are one step closer to getting a full tax exemption on their retirement pay under a bill that won initial approval from lawmakers. Lawmakers advanced the measure, 45-0, through the first of three required votes.

The measure is one of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ top priorities this year. Supporters say the tax exemption will help Nebraska because it encourages highly trained, career military members to stay in the state instead of moving to states that don’t tax their retirement pay.

Many military retirees use their experience and security clearances to get other, higher-paying jobs after they leave the service. Some critics say the measure will divert money away from priorities such as lowering property taxes.

