Wednesday Became “Winds-day”...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong low-pressure area brought all kinds of weather to the region on Wednesday...

Intense low-pressure and a trailing cold front brought a wide variety of forecast conditions to the state on Wednesday. For much of western and central Nebraska that meant a significant drop in temperatures as the day wore on...along with some areas of rain and snow. Precipitation was spotty at best fro most areas...but some accumulating snow was noted over far western and far northern Nebraska. Much of eastern and southeastern Nebraska spent a good part of the day ahead of the cold front...and that meant afternoon temperatures in the 70s...but also south-southwest winds that gusted over 50 mph at times. This spring weather system will continue to push east Wednesday night leaving quieter...calmer...and much cooler weather in its wake. Thursday and Friday look fairly tranquil with a small chance for rain in the forecast for Friday. High temperatures for both days should be more seasonal...with highs in the upper 40s-to-mid 50s across the region. The “average” high in Lincoln is now 50°.

Your weekend weather gets more interesting once again as weather models continue to indicate another major weather system may be heading our way out of the desert southwest. This weather-maker will bring the “possibility” of moderate-to-heavy rain AND the “potential” for moderate-to-heavy snow in some locations between Saturday and Monday. At this point it would appear that parts of northern and western Nebraska would see the most significant snow threat...with eastern and southern Nebraska more likely to be warmer...giving us a better chance for mainly rain...BUT...many details for the weekend remain “up-in-the-air”...so please monitor the latest forecasts as we head into the second-half of the work week...and keep an eye on the potential for another significant weather event this weekend.

