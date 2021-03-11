Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Thursday, March 11
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament is underway in Lincoln. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days from March 9-13.
Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6 and 10 p.m. for a recap of the Boys State Tournament.
Thursday, March 11
9am Parkview Christian vs St. Mary’s
11:15am St. Francis vs Sacred Heart
1:30pm Howells-Dodge vs Burwell
4pm St. Patrick’s vs Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
6:15pm Cedar Catholic vs GICC
8:30pm Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs Yutan
RELATED:
Highlights and Scores from Day 1 of Boys State Basketball
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.