Controlled burn scheduled for Thursday in Wilderness Park

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Parks and Recreation staff will conduct a controlled burn from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday on a two acre area in Wilderness Park. 

Trails between Old Cheney Road and Pioneers Boulevard on the west side of Salt Creek will be closed until early Saturday.

The public is advised to avoid the area during this project. Controlled burns are a tool to manage large areas of native plants and grasses.

Land managers monitor weather and air quality conditions to ensure safe burns.

