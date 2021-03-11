Huskers blow 15-point lead, lose at Big Ten Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska built a 15-point lead at the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night, but the Huskers’ could hold on in a season-ending loss to Penn State.

The Nittany Lions wiped away Nebraska’s halftime advantage with a quick, 10-point blitz to start the second half. Jamari Wheeler scored a game-high 19 points for Penn State, who advances to play Wisconsin in the Quarterfinals.

Nebraska had three players score in double figures, including Trey McGowens. The junior guard also had 4 assists and 4 rebounds for the Huskers. Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Kobe Webster each scored 12 points for Nebraska.

The Huskers’ final record is 7-20. Following the game, head coach Fred Hoiberg said the program’s future is bright. The Huskers will return most of its roster, while adding Bryce McGowens, a 5-star prospect.

