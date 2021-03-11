Advertisement

Huskers blow 15-point lead, lose at Big Ten Tournament

The University of Nebraska basketball team competes in the Big Ten.
The University of Nebraska basketball team competes in the Big Ten.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska built a 15-point lead at the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night, but the Huskers’ could hold on in a season-ending loss to Penn State.

The Nittany Lions wiped away Nebraska’s halftime advantage with a quick, 10-point blitz to start the second half. Jamari Wheeler scored a game-high 19 points for Penn State, who advances to play Wisconsin in the Quarterfinals.

Nebraska had three players score in double figures, including Trey McGowens. The junior guard also had 4 assists and 4 rebounds for the Huskers. Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Kobe Webster each scored 12 points for Nebraska.

The Huskers’ final record is 7-20. Following the game, head coach Fred Hoiberg said the program’s future is bright. The Huskers will return most of its roster, while adding Bryce McGowens, a 5-star prospect.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth M. Schwaninger
Man arrested after running through south Lincoln neighborhood with loaded AR-15
12-year-old stabbed by another 12-year-old
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at moderate risk (yellow).
Lincoln-Lancaster County DHM extended to April 12
The Norris Titans take on the Blair Bears Tuesday, March 9 in the first round of the Boys...
Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Tuesday, March 9
Boys State Basketball Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Wednesday, March 10

Latest News

Boys State Basketball Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Wednesday, March 10
parkview
Boys State Basketball Highlights (Thursday, March 10 - 10pm Report)
Boys State Basketball
Boys State Basketball Highlights - Wednesday 6pm Report
Tom Osborne
Former Huskers surprise Tom Osborne with career achievement award