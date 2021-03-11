Large grass fires reported Wednesday in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least five large grass fires were reported across Lancaster County during the day on Wednesday.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 10/11 NOW that no injuries have been reported with any of the fires, which occurred in various parts of the county.

The first one was reported around 10:30 a.m. east of SW 84th & W Pioneers. Malcolm, Pleasant Dale and Southwest Volunteer Fire Departments all responded. The entire incident last over an hour.

Around 1 p.m., multiple grass fires broke out in three different areas of the county:

12:55 p.m. - Volunteers with Crete Fire & Rescue respond to the area of SW 114th & Hwy 33 in southwestern Lancaster County. A mutual aid request was put out to other departments to help respond, according to LSO. Hallam and Pleasant Dale assisted in the response. This entire incident lasted nearly four hours.

1:04 p.m. - Firth Volunteer Fire responds to a grass fire near 176th & Firth Road in southeastern Lancaster County. Bennet Volunteer Fire later responded after a mutual aid request was sent out. This incident lasted over three-and-a-half hours.

1:08 p.m. - Southwest Volunteer Fire & Rescue responds to a grass fire near SW 29th & W Bennet Road in southwestern Lancaster County. Requests for additional help from various departments are sent out, but it’s unclear which volunteers arrived on scene to assist. This incident last nearly three-and-a-half-hours.

1:09 p.m. - Malcolm and Raymond Volunteer Fire & Rescue departments head to a grass fire near NW 91st and W Middle Road, just east of Branched Oak Lake in northwestern Lancaster County. This incident lasted over two-and-a-half hours.

LSO says arson is not believed to be a factor in any of these fires, which they say were heavily aided by strong winds and very dry conditions. The cause of all of these fires hasn’t yet been released.

A map of the five large grass fires that occurred Wednesday across Lancaster County. (KOLN/Gray TV)

