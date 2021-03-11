Advertisement

Lincoln Police arrest homicide suspect

(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police have made another arrest in the February murder of 33-year-old James Shekie, Lincoln’s first homicide of 2021.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, Deontae Rush, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois on a first-degree murder arrest warrant issued Monday.

Lincoln Police said Rush fired the shot that killed Shekie during the break-in and robbery of Shekie’s north Lincoln home during the early morning of February 23.

On Monday, LPD announced the arrests of Anna Feilen, 17, and her brother, Marques Moten, 31, for conspiracy to commit robbery. Court documents indicated that Rush was Feilen’s ex-boyfriend.

You can read more about the case here.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth M. Schwaninger
Man arrested after running through south Lincoln neighborhood with loaded AR-15
Boys State Basketball Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Wednesday, March 10
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Second COVID-19 variant identified in Lincoln
A vaccine clinic was held March 8 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln for residents age 65 and...
Nebraskans urged to register for vaccines on state website as scheduling will start soon
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

Cooler, more seasonal weather is expected on Thursday behind a cold front with highs in the 50s...
Thursday Forecast: Cooler temperatures and lighter winds
Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating an assault and robbery in Woods...
LPD investigating assault and robbery in Woods Park
Meet Lando! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!