LPD investigating assault and robbery in Woods Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating an assault and robbery in Woods Park.

The incident happened Wednesday night and according to LPD a 19-year-old and his friend were planning to meet with a person who was looking to buy shoes from the victim.

LPD said after arriving at Woods Park, six teenagers appeared and surrounded the victim’s car.

Officers said one of the teens had a handgun, while another punched the victim in the face and took his wallet.

LPD said the group of teens ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

