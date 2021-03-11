LSO: Man leads deputy on chase down interstate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Omaha man is facing charges after leading a deputy with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on a chase on the interstate.

On Wednesday around 3:52 p.m., deputies were involved in a short pursuit with a car.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, a deputy was trying to pull a car over on the on ramp to the downtown I-180 exit, near mile-marker 401.

Sheriff Wagner said the deputy saw the suspect car on the interstate speeding in excess and making erratic lane changes.

According to Sheriff Wagner, the chase reached up to 90mph but was discontinued.

A description of the suspect vehicle went out to law enforcement and according to Sheriff Wagner a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol saw the car at a McDonald’s in Waverly.

Mario Ramon, 25, of Omaha was arrested and according to LSO is facing fleeing to avoid charges, as well as possession of marijuana charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.