Parking losses mean budget adjustments for Urban Development

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Urban Development Department is responsible for managing its fair share of city operations. That includes parking resources.

10/11 NOW spoke with Director Dan Marvin about what the past year has looked like for parking operations and what the impacts of COVID-19 might be moving forward.

He said parking revenue has taken an expected hit in the past year.

“Let’s put it this way, our revenue is running $5 million below what they were the previous year,” Marvin said.

Marvin explained there are a few different factors at play here.

Over 50% of those losses are from reduced on-street meter parking and hourly garage parking. Those would normally be used for activities like dining out, bar hopping, or exploring downtown.

The second factor is a 30% loss in event parking. That encompasses losses from events that would have been hosted at Pinnacle Bank Arena, many of which have been canceled due to COVID-19. It also encompasses Husker football parking which is usually reserved or even sold out months in advance.

Rounding out that list, making up 20% of the losses, is monthly parking revenue. Marvin attributed that section of losses to those who have likely moved from a downtown office to a work-from-home setting.

“A lot of this loss in revenue is primarily people coming downtown, parking in the garages or parking at a meter for an hour or so,” Marvin said.

That money flows in a variety of different directions. A large chunk of it is mainly used to pay for the day-to-day operations, maintenance, and debt services of city parking.

Parking represents 77% of the total urban development budget.

“We can delay a scheduled maintenance for new elevators in new parking garages or a facelift here and there,” Marvin said. “We’ve been able to accomplish much of our budget adjustments by delaying those types of activities.”

Marvin explained the drop is something the city planned for but it also likely won’t be able to make up for those losses.

“I don’t think we’re going to turn that around,” Marvin said. “I think we’ll be like a lot of people and wait for the pandemic to end and have an optimistic view to what happens after.”

