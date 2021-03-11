Scheels shoplifting investigation leads to discovery of stolen gun and drugs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two people and recovered a stolen gun, drugs and stolen items following a shoplifting incident at Scheels.

On Wednesday around 5:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to Scheels, in SouthPointe Pavilions, on a report of a suspicious person and possible shoplifting.

LPD said responding officers spoke with the Scheels Loss Prevention team who explained a man had stolen several items including clothing, a wallet and a Bluetooth speaker which totaled $600.

Investigators were in the area for an unrelated case and after hearing the call for service, as well as suspect description, they saw the suspect get in a silver Chevy Malibu and leave the scene.

LPD said those investigators followed the car until it parked in a nearby lot where they were able to make contact with the shoplifting suspect, 27-year-old Thomas Baio, as well as the driver, 32-year-old Priscilla Huff.

According to police, investigators detected a strong smell of marijuana in the car and following a probable cause search, they found the following items:

Stolen items from Scheels

Syringe with methamphetamine residue

Two Alprazolam pills

Two bags containing a total of 122.9 grams of methamphetamine

Bag containing a total of 5.7 grams of cocaine

Digital scale

Loaded 9mm handgun reported stolen in the city of Lincoln on March 8

LPD said officers arrested Baio and Huff.

Huff is facing possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver charges, possession of a stolen firearm charges, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges and possession of a firearm while violating controlled substance statute charges.

Baio is facing possession of controlled substance charges, three counts of shoplifting and possession of stolen property. LPD said Baio has two prior shoplifting offenses at Scheels.

