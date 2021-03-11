Setting The Stage For A “Soggy” Saturday -Sunday...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More seasonal weather has returned to the region as we end our work week...but a significant spring storm system promises to bring rain...and potentially a lot of it...to the local area this weekend...

Our weather pattern has transitioned from the mild-and-dry of the past few weeks...to one that is much cooler and will eventually become much wetter...as we head into-and-through the upcoming weekend. A dynamic weather system will exit the desert southwest and intensify as it reaches the Central Plains. This system will be responsible for spreading significant amounts of rain to most of 10-11 Country beginning with Friday night...and then continuing through Sunday.

The POTENTIAL is there for rainfall totals in excess of 2″ to 3″ over the coming days...and it wouldn’t be surprising to see some locations pick up more than 4″. Some parts of northern and far western Nebraska could be looking at significant snow over the same period...but at this point that “threat” looks confined to mainly the Nebraska Panhandle. If weather models verify...we could be looking at 10-to-20″ of snow in some areas of the far west or more. As is always the case...forecasts CAN change over time...so please stay tuned to the latest forecast details...but as it stands right now...this looks like more of a big rain event around here rather than a big snow event.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and seasonably cool. Lows in the upper 20s-to-lower 30s. Northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with a 20% chance for showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low-to-mid 50s. East winds of 8 to 18 mph...with gusts to 25 mph possible in the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s-to-near 40. East winds of 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely...isolated thunderstorms possible at times. Rain could be heavy at times. East winds of 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 30 mph possible. Highs in the upper 40s-to-low 50s.

