Advertisement

Setting The Stage For A “Soggy” Saturday -Sunday...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More seasonal weather has returned to the region as we end our work week...but a significant spring storm system promises to bring rain...and potentially a lot of it...to the local area this weekend...

Our weather pattern has transitioned from the mild-and-dry of the past few weeks...to one that is much cooler and will eventually become much wetter...as we head into-and-through the upcoming weekend. A dynamic weather system will exit the desert southwest and intensify as it reaches the Central Plains. This system will be responsible for spreading significant amounts of rain to most of 10-11 Country beginning with Friday night...and then continuing through Sunday.

The POTENTIAL is there for rainfall totals in excess of 2″ to 3″ over the coming days...and it wouldn’t be surprising to see some locations pick up more than 4″. Some parts of northern and far western Nebraska could be looking at significant snow over the same period...but at this point that “threat” looks confined to mainly the Nebraska Panhandle. If weather models verify...we could be looking at 10-to-20″ of snow in some areas of the far west or more. As is always the case...forecasts CAN change over time...so please stay tuned to the latest forecast details...but as it stands right now...this looks like more of a big rain event around here rather than a big snow event.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and seasonably cool. Lows in the upper 20s-to-lower 30s. Northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and a bit breezy with a 20% chance for showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low-to-mid 50s. East winds of 8 to 18 mph...with gusts to 25 mph possible in the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s-to-near 40. East winds of 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely...isolated thunderstorms possible at times. Rain could be heavy at times. East winds of 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 30 mph possible. Highs in the upper 40s-to-low 50s.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth M. Schwaninger
Man arrested after running through south Lincoln neighborhood with loaded AR-15
Boys State Basketball Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Wednesday, March 10
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Second COVID-19 variant identified in Lincoln
Lincoln Police arrest homicide suspect
Thomas J. Baio and Priscilla V. Huff
Scheels shoplifting investigation leads to discovery of stolen gun and drugs

Latest News

Sunny and pleasant on Thursday afternoon with a wet weekend expected.
Bill's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Cooler, more seasonal weather is expected on Thursday behind a cold front with highs in the 50s...
Thursday Forecast: Cooler temperatures and lighter winds
Mostly sunny, cooler, and less wind for the day on Thursday.
Bill's Thursday Morning Forecast
The Winds Of Change...
Wednesday Became “Winds-day”...