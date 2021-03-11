State basketball impacts businesses in Lincoln’s Haymarket

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - State basketball started last week at Pinnacle bank arena with girls, and this week it’s the boys. With more people in the Haymarket, stores in that area are feeling the impact.

If you’ve never heard of the From Nebraska Gift Shop, it’s full of everything made in the state, from knick-knacks and trinkets to cheese, beef and cider.

Owner Barb Ballard says she thought the tournaments would pull customers into the store this past week or so, but that hasn’t been happening.

From Nebraska actually expanded during the pandemic, adding cider and wine tasting, which is another feature Ballard thought would bring traffic into the shop.

What she says may be stopping customers I\is that they think there’s a lack of parking close by. Construction is also happening right in front of the store, as they’re building new apartments above the shop. All of these, Ballard tells us, just aren’t encouraging customers walking by to stop in and shop during state basketball.

“If you are in outstate Nebraska, you get to come to Lincoln and eat at the fun restaurants and shop at the stores you don’t have in your town. So, it always has been where we saw folks [come in,] but again, it’s that same thing where we’re not seeing the local people during that time because of the parking dilemma,” said Ballard.

Ballard tells us she thought having nicer weather this past week would’ve also helped business, but instead, she tells 10/11 it’s allowing people to spend more time outside of shops.

Even though state basketball isn’t helping business at From Nebraska, the impact at another Haymarket gift shop is quite different.

Last week was a really good week for the Best of Big Red Gift Shop. It’s something the general manager tells 10/11 hasn’t happened in quite some time.

Between the warmer temperatures and people eating at restaurants nearby, Best of Big Red says they’ve seen a huge uptick in customers and are expecting even more this upcoming weekend.

General manager Joey Rupp says after games are over is when she sees the majority of customers coming in.

This is something totally different from the customers the store didn’t see this past football season, which normally would’ve been their busiest time of the year.

Rupp tells us last Thursday, the gift shop had hundreds of people coming in and out of the store, many she says aren’t from Lincoln.

“I try and engage with them to find out where they are from. We’ve had people from Ponca, Scottsbluff, people from North Platte, even people just from Omaha. We’ve had all different areas of Nebraska people that have come into the store,” said Rupp.

Staff says they hope people continue to shop local, supporting Haymarket businesses even after state basketball is over.

If you’re headed down there sometime this week, when you bring in proof of your ticket from the tournament, you’ll get 10% off your purchase at Best of Big Red.

Something Rupp says helped keep her business afloat during the pandemic was online sales, telling us she hasn’t been selling much clothing, but things like trinkets and Husker games have done really well.

