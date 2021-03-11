Thursday Forecast: Cooler temperatures and lighter winds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Through the first 10 days of March we’ve experiences some unbelievably mild weather - in fact when just looking at high temperatures in Lincoln, this is the warmest start to the month on record and it’s not really even that close with second place coming a whole 5.0° behind us. That stretch of very warm weather will come to an end today behind a strong cold front that pushed through the state on Wednesday. Despite the cooler temperatures, it should be a fairly pleasant day with highs mainly in the 50s by this afternoon with north winds at around 5 to 15 MPH.

Look for a little bit of cloud cover into Thursday morning, but with high pressure sliding through the area we should see sunny to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with dry conditions.

Things start to turn interesting as we head into Friday and the weekend as a powerful spring storm is expected to swing through the region bringing with it the potential for some very heavy snow and very heavy rains this weekend and into early next week. The going forecast as of now has increasing cloudiness on Friday across the state with showers developing across Kansas and then pushing north into the state. The main system will swing through the Rockies and into the plains into this weekend bringing with it rain, snow, and very strong winds. Parts of the High Plains in eastern Wyoming and into western Nebraska could see several FEET of snow by the time it’s all said and done.

For Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, temperatures throughout the weekend are expected to stay warm enough that any moisture we see should fall as rain - the exception being when we could see a little bit of light snow as colder air filters into the region on the backside of this system Sunday night and into Monday. Otherwise, widespread rain is expected to impact the area Friday night into Saturday and into the day on Sunday. It looks like much of the area could see 1″ to 3″ of rain - much needed with our recent run of dry weather and the drought conditions that we’ve seen spill over from last year.

Much can still change with this forecast as we head towards the weekend and details on specific snow and rain potential amounts still need to be ironed out, so please make sure you stay tuned to the forecast over the coming days.

