4th-ranked Huskers welcome undefeated Ohio State

The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team welcomes No. 11 Ohio State to the Bob Devaney Sports Center for a pair of top-15 showdowns this weekend. The Huskers and undefeated Buckeyes will battle on Friday at 6 p.m. on NET and Saturday at 8 p.m. on BTN.

Friday’s match will be streamed on BTN+, while Saturday’s match will be streamed on the FoxSports platform.

Husker Sports Network will broadcast all the Husker action on HSN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 27th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

The Huskers led the Big Ten in defense last season and so far this season have picked up where they left off, holding opponents to .149 hitting to rank second in the conference behind only Wisconsin (.122).

Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins is closing in on 1,000 career kills. She enters the weekend with 990 career kills and is looking to join Lexi Sun - who enters the weekend with 1,219 career kills - in the 1,000 kills club. Jazz Sweet is not far behind at 911 career kills entering the weekend.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations