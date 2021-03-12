Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Friday, March 12
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament is underway in Lincoln. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days from March 9-13.
Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6 and 10 p.m. for a recap of the Boys State Tournament.
Friday, March 12
9am St. Francis vs St. Mary’s
9am Concordia vs Auburn
11:15am Adams Central vs Wayne
11:30am St. Patrick’s vs Burwell
1:30pm Elkhorn vs Norris
2pm Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs Cedar Catholic
4pm Beatrice vs Waverly
6:15pm Millard West vs Millard North
8:30pm Creighton Prep vs Bellevue West
