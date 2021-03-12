Boys State Basketball highlights & results: Friday, March 12

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament is underway in Lincoln. The tournament has an expanded format this year with games spanning 5 days from March 9-13.

Follow along throughout the day for highlights, results, and analysis. Watch 1011 NOW at 6 and 10 p.m. for a recap of the Boys State Tournament.

Friday, March 12

9am St. Francis vs St. Mary’s

9am Concordia vs Auburn

11:15am Adams Central vs Wayne

11:30am St. Patrick’s vs Burwell

1:30pm Elkhorn vs Norris

2pm Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs Cedar Catholic

4pm Beatrice vs Waverly

6:15pm Millard West vs Millard North

8:30pm Creighton Prep vs Bellevue West

